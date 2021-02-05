LEWISBURG — Not even a week into the spring semester, Bucknell University shifted to remote learning on Friday.
"Despite our myriad efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we end this first week of the semester with a concerning increase in the number of active positive cases among students," Bucknell University President Dr. John Bravman wrote in a letter to students. "A significant portion of our isolation and quarantine space is already occupied and could quickly reach capacity."
The university's COVID-19 dashboard indicated Wednesday that 17 students had the virus while 74 others were in university isolation housing. The university said at least 17 additional positive tests were expected.
Bravman noted all instruction will be conducted remotely with no in-person classes permitted the week of Feb. 8. Updates for the week of Feb. 15 will be shared next week, it was noted.
Students were advised not to gather in groups indoors and face coverings were to be worn at all times in common areas of residence halls, and everywhere on campus. Students were allowed to leave their rooms to pick up food, or they may have food delivered.
Academic buildings and the library were to remain open. All in-person student activities were canceled. All athletic activities were canceled.
The Athletic Department announced earlier in the week the postponement of the men's and women's basketball games this weekend (Loyola) and next weekend (American) due to a positive cases within the programs.
"While the majority of you have taken great care to comply with COVID-19 guidelines — for which we are all so grateful — student compliance is falling, as noted by students, faculty and staff," Bravman wrote.
The president shared excerpts from letters from students indicating a relaxed attitude among some on campus, and an indication some may be planning off-campus gatherings.
"While I recognize the temptation to watch the Super Bowl with friends this weekend, I remind you that students who do not follow our COVID-19 directives will be required to leave campus and finish the semester remotely. In fact, we have already sent students home for the remainder of the semester and will continue to do so as appropriate."
