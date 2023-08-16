Goodwill announces Iwaskow appointment

HARRISBURG — Goodwill Keystone Area has announced the appointment of Drew Iwaskow as chief people officer, a new leadership role that will oversee multiple functions within the organization.
Iwaskow will focus on enhancing the hiring process, improving employee retention rates, fostering ongoing employee development and driving overall growth within Goodwill Keystone Area’s workforce. He will oversee Goodwill’s employee relations, benefits compensation, and training and organizational development teams, and also direct the organization’s diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives.
