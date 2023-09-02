Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Lauren Gummo, 30, of Turbot Township, and Jeffrey Brubaker, 35, of Turbot Township.
• Michael Hepler, 34, of Milton, and Crystal Devine, 34, of Milton.
• Lazaro Alvaro, 28, of Sunbury, and Rosalvina Jimenez, 23, of Sunbury.
• Bieonkia Lesho, 42, of Ralpho Township, and Nicholas Baker, 46, of Ralpho Township.
• Deborah Hougland, 62, of Sunbury, and Charles Streacker, 53, of Sunbury.
• Jayme Lentini, 27, of Scott Township, and Connor Mirarchi, 28, of Scott Township.
Deed transfers
• Green Hills Land LLC and Berks New Homes LLC to Becky L. Herrold and David M. Herrold, property in Delaware Township, $389,900.
• Lester T. Miller Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Penny S. Newcomer trustee to April S. Burchell, property in Delaware Township, $275,000.
• Lawrence P. Reese and Ruby M. Reese to Lawrence P. Reese, Ruby M. Reese, Gary L. Reese and Betty M. Reese, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Janet F. Mincemoyer to Michael L. Mincemoyer, property in Delaware Township, $150,000.
• Frank J. Punturiero, Patsy A. Punturiero by agent and Robin L. McGee to Nathan H. Shultz and Alexis Stigerwalt, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Chad A. Mensch to Jerry Ramirez and Linda Davis, property in Turbot Township, $325,000.
• Emma C. Downey to Kerry Ann Colville, property in Milton, $205,000.
• Richard J. Tanner estate and Linda J. Patt administratrix to Samuel L. Glick, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Luella Cyphers agent, Amanda M. Cyphers by agent and Michael S. Cyphers agent to Sherri R. Parrish, property in Milton, $1.
• Michael W. Reeder to Michael W. Reeder and Maria Reeder, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Angela J. Lewis to Curtis Loss and Jessica M. Mixell, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Logan J. Karas and Jamie C. Karas to Charles L. Naimo and Aimee C. Naimo, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Mickey L. Bilger and Kenda L. Bilger to Matthew R. Saratowski, property in Sunbury, $93,250.
• Daniel Velazquez and Stephanie Velazquez to Ramon Apolinar Cardenes, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Roger M. Russin and Sherry L. Russin to Franklin Antonio Genao De Rosario, property in Mount Carmel Township, $9,600.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Raymond Shoffler to Amanda Jane Coolbaugh and Daffney K. Walter, property in Shamokin, $18,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, John J. Ferrara, Amanda H. Dombek, Donald L. Cron and Christina M. Nothoff to Moore Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in Coal Township, $15,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Nan Realty Inc. to Moore Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in Sunbury, $80,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Clara E. Kelley to Nicholas James Reichner, property in Sunbury, $31,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Spencer Barron and Krystalee Velazquez to DNH Tech LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $16,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Apartments and Acquisitions Limited Partnership to Joaquin Burgos, property in Mount Carmel, $4,100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau, Steve Stoneroad and Billie Jo Stoneroad to Ashley Garcia and Irayda Sanchez, property in Shamokin, $1,429.70.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau, Edward F. Gunn and Darlene A. Gunn to C New Life Enterprises LLC, property in Shamokin, $34,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Brendin Pancher to William J. Maher, property in Kulpmont, $3,800.
• Sally Snyder estate and Joan M. Gaisewiski administratrix to Brown Development LLC, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Barry A. Harter and Katherine A. Harter to Brett A. Harter, property in Point Township, $1.
• Timothy A. Bowers and Kymberly L. Best to Dawn M. Walburn, property in Subnury, $1.
• Kristy Heisler, Kristy Griest and Travis Griest to Noah Wise, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau, Daniel Strauch and Jing Strauch to Cashmoneyrealty LLC, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Bonnie L. Zanolini to Cashmoneyrealty LLC, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau, Debra Heim and Thomas Heim to Cashmoneyrealty LLC, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Paul Thurner to BCO Xpress LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $8,800.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Joseph Moffre to Maria Bueno, property in Shamokin, $,8,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Leona Mako to Maria Bueno, property in Shamokin, $9,900.
• Andrew Wolf to Reynaldo Camarena, property in Shamokin, $300.
• William F. Augustine to Mark Hendrickson, property in Mount Carmel Township, $62,000.
• Kevin Zimmerman and Kathy A. Zimmerman to Breana Lowry, property in Coal Township, 148,000.
• Samuel N. Vetovich and Kathy A. Vetovich to 150 E. Linclon St. Shamokin LLC, property in Shamokin, $165,000.
• Matthew Kleman and Abigail Troutman to Cambridge Retirement Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $9,500.
• Susan J. Kushner and Edward T. Kushner to Edward T. Kushner, Sustan T. Kushner and Susan Lentini, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Marilyn M. Maurer and Jeromy M. Maurer to Padre E. Filio LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Jennifer Bowman and David Bowman to Valerie O. Auman, property in Kulpmont, $45,000.
• Eugene R. Hornberger and Agnes M. Hornberger to Eugene R. Hornberger, Anges M. Hornberger, Debra Blymire and Karen Hornberger, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Bowen Developments LLC to Cameron D. Thompson, property in Sunbury, $135,000.
• Thomas E. Grill and Ramona Marie Grill to Robert O. Gilligbauer, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Gates Development LLC to Drayton Laverio and Erika Laverio, property in Point Township, $1.
• Zane P. Simpson and Tiara Irene Simpson to Mark Dale Williams Jr. and Kayley Wojciechowski, property in Sunbury, $149,000.
• Atomicricket LLC to Roesmary Corp, property in Mount Carmel, $38,000.
• Anthony Schaeffer to Stanley Douglas, Lisa DOuglas, Smanatha Carbaugh and Jeremy Carbaugh, property in Shamokin, $41,500.
• Thomas F. Peeler and Kathleen E. Peeler to Brian Shutt, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Norman W. Fornwalt to Daniel A. Alderson, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Edward C. Thomas and Linda S. Thomas to Edward C. Thomas, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Gregory S. Moyer and Edith L. Moyer to Carly M. Miller, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Jennifer A. Zawlick and Jennifer A. Willier to Ronald Lash, property in Shamokin, $26,000.
• PS Funding Inc. to PSF Reo LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
