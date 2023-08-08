MILTON — Sens. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-27) and Gene Yaw (R-23,) along with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) have announced that CSIU has received $665,000 in funding through the federal Education Leading to Employment and Career Training Program (ELECT).
CSIU secured the funds to administer ELECT programs in the region. ELECT is a federally funded program that works with intermediate units, school districts and charter schools to coordinate the continuity of educational services for those under age 22 who are expecting or parenting a child and provide community resources that will allow them to obtain a high school diploma or equivalent.
“I want to congratulate CSIU for obtaining these grants,” said Schlegel Culver. “I also want to thank Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Department of Education for selecting CSIU for these important programs in the Susquehanna Valley that will be used to help young parents create a strong foundation for their families and, at the same time, help them achieve economic stability.”
“Expectant and parenting students, especially in rural and underserved communities, can face exceptional challenges,” Yaw said. “This funding will help provide critical resources and support to ensure that they are successful both in the classroom and at home. I am pleased to see significant investment in these programs.”
“The CSIU ELECT program is so grateful to have our grant funding renewed for the 2023-2024 school year,” said Hiliary Haddon, ELECT program coordinator. “For 35 years, the ELECT program has been serving youth who are pregnant and parenting across the commonwealth. Our goal of breaking welfare dependence by removing barriers to help pregnant and parenting youth obtain their high school diplomas or high school equivalencies (HSE) is valuable and its impact is felt for generations. I am privileged to be a part of this work here in the CSIU region and also as a partner with the other ELECT programs across the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.