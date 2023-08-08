MILTON — Sens. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-27) and Gene Yaw (R-23,) along with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) have announced that CSIU has received $665,000 in funding through the federal Education Leading to Employment and Career Training Program (ELECT).

CSIU secured the funds to administer ELECT programs in the region. ELECT is a federally funded program that works with intermediate units, school districts and charter schools to coordinate the continuity of educational services for those under age 22 who are expecting or parenting a child and provide community resources that will allow them to obtain a high school diploma or equivalent.

