LEWISBURG — Filings at the Union County Register and Recorder’s office indicated three recent real estate transactions of $1 million or more.
A 96-acre tract of land off Limestone Township Road 348, near the roadway from New Berlin to Penns Creek, was sold for $2.2 million.
The Wayne H. Moyer irrevocable trust, Joanna J. Rudisill trustee, Wendy L. Bingaman trustee, Melissa M. Lynch and Melody M. Bohn were listed in the deed as grantors. Grantees included David L. Reiff, Rachel Z. Reiff and Dorothy M. Reiff in the transaction recorded June 30.
A 1.13-acre property bordering on the east right-of-way of McHenry Road, East Buffalo Township was transferred from Erez Yedid and Marisol Yedid to Nicholas E. Sebes of Danville and Carrie Lynn Sebes. The $1.25 million transaction, dated June 1, was recorded June 4.
Property from the estate of Sarah L. Smith of West Buffalo Township was sold at a public sale in April for what documents noted was “well in excess” of the appraised value. The $1.35 million transfer was from the estate, Beverly E. Shoemaker and Cindy L. Erdley executors to Richard K. Erdley and Cindy L. Erdley.
The deed noted the farmland acreage, off Route 59017, excluded a parcel with a two-story frame house and a 1.68 acre subdivided parcel near Shively Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.