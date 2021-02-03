Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Saturday: 911 open line, 12:12 a.m., North Third Street; traffic warning, 1:07 a.m., St. George and Seventh streets; assist fire agency, 1:55 a.m, St. Catherine and South Sixth streets; road hazard/closure, 6:43 a.m, Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 9:56 a.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 10:51 a.m., South Seventh Street; complaint, 12:09 p.m., North Third Street; complaint, 12:46 p.m., North Third Street; criminal mischief, 2:51 p.m., South Seventh Street; traffic warning, 4:14 p.m., St. George and South Seventh streets; assist other agency, 4:18 p.m., North Fourth Street.
• Friday: 911 hangup, midnight, North Third Street; be on the lookout, 2:36 a.m., State Police at Stonington; fraudulent ID, 9:28 a.m., North Third Street; reportable accident, 2:41 p.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; traffic warning, 3:15 p.m., Routes 15 and 192; traffic warning, 4:35 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 5:08 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 6:36 p.m., Market Street and Derr Drive; non-injury accident, 8:24 p.m., Market and Seventh streets; police information, 8:31 p.m., North Fourth Street; phone call request, 10:56 p.m., police headquarters; assist fire agency, 11:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue.
• Thursday: Assist police agency, 12:44 a.m, Walnut Street, Mifflinburg; assist public, 1:46 a.m., South Derr Drive, Curtin Avenue; assist police agency, 2:19 a.m., Wall Street at South Turbot Avenue, Milton; suspicious circumstance, 3:11 a.m., Buffalo Road; MHMR, 9:38 a.m., Old Schoolhouse Road; be on the lookout, 12:05 p.m., Buffalo Creek Road, Buffalo Township; suspicious circumstance, 1:17 p.m., St. Mary Street; traffic arrest, 4:41 p.m., Westbranch Highway; non-injury accident, 5 p.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; traffic warning, 5:!6 p.m., Westbranch Highway; 911 hang-up, 5:19 p.m., North Meadow Court; assist police agency, 5:58 p.m., Woodlawn Estates, Mifflinburg; assist police agency, 6 p.m., Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg; complaint, 8:19 p.m., Westbranch Highway; alcohol violation, 9:32 p.m., Market Street.
• Wednesday: Non-reportable accident, 1:20 a.m., Westbranch Highway; assist fire/EMS, 6:04 a.m., North Fourth Street; assist fire/EMS, 8:23 a.m., Stadium Boulevard; NCIC, 11:09 a.m., police headquarters; property issue, 12:47 p.m., Hardwood Drive; traffic arrest, 4:46 p.m., Westbranch Highway; MHMR, 5:13 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Lane.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP —An Elizabethville man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop.
Troopers said James Hain, 53, was found to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol following the stop at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 14 along Park Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County
DUI
MIDDLEBURG —Troopers stopped a 2015 Dodge Neon and found the driver to be under the influence of controlled substances.
Amy McKee, 32, of McClure, was stopped and arrested for DUI at 8:43 a.m. Jan. 13 along Maple and North Creamery avenues, Middleburg, Snyder County, police reported.
Theft from building
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP —A Mount Pleasant Mills man was charged after he allegedly entered a residence and took items valued at $430.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:52 p.m. Jan. 26 at 28 McKees Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Michael Kreamer, 41, allegedly entered the residence and took items belonging to Shirley Derr, 52, of MIllerstown. The items were recovered and returned, police noted.
Theft from motor vehicle
PENN TOWNSHIP — Several thefts from motor vehicles took place between 1 and 4 a.m. Jan. 28 along Salem Manour Court, Penn Township, Snyder County, troopers reported.
Some cash and a handgun were among the items taken, troopers said. All vehicles entered were unlocked, troopers noted.
Activity report
• January: Total incidents, 710; criminal offenses reported, 72; criminal founded offenses, 71; criminal offenses cleared, 53; crimianl arrests, 45; crashes, 34; hit and run, 2; number injured, 9; DUI arrests, 15; DUI-related crashes, 11; traffic citations, 509; warnings, 397.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went off the roadway and overturned on its side due to slippery conditions.
Troopers said the accident occcurred at 11:48 a.m. Feb. 1 along Hulings Road, east of Trembly Lane, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
A 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by an unnamed person braked upon seeing an oncoming plow truck, slid north off the roadway, up an embankment and overturned onto its passenger side, police said. The crash was low speed, police noted, and due to snowy roadways. The truck was returned upright by a tow truck and driven from the scene.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP —One person sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 5:33 p.m. Feb. 1 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Toropers said a 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Joan M. English, 66, of Williamsport, made a left turn and was struck on its passenger side by a westbound 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Richard A. Mitcheltree, 52, of Trout Run. Both drivers and a passenger in the Jetta were belted. Mitcheltree sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted.
English will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash
LYCOMING TOWNSHIP —No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 26 along Route 15 south, north of Beautys Run Road, Lycoming Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2004 Acura TL driven by Orrie Clayton Jr., 48, of Upper Marlboro, Md., was traveling south in the right lane in slushy conditions. The vehicle went out of control, struck a guide rail, rotated clockwise and hit the guide rail again.
Clayton was belted and was not injured. He will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
Assault
JORDAN TOWNSHIP —A Benton man was charged with simple assault and unlawful restraint following an alleged incident at 3:23 a.m. Jan. 3 along Shultz Lane, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
Joshua Swinehart, 33, allegedly got into an altercation with a 31-year-old Benton woman, threw a metal object at her and held her down on a bed so she would not call police, it was noted.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Williamsport man was cited following an alleged domestic dispute with a 40-year-old Williamsport woman.
The alleged incident took place at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 30 along Blair Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Public drunkenness/theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 21-year-old Williamsport man was intoxicated when it stole bags of chips from Sheetz.
Elijah Oliver was cited for public drunkenness, harassment and retail theft after he allegedly grabbed a female by the neck while in the store, and took two bags of chips. The alleged incident occurred at 1:48 a.m. Jan. 30 along Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
