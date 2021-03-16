MILTON — Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan will see her salary increase by 3% annually over the next four years, under the terms of a new contract approved Tuesday by the school board.
The board approved the contract — running July 1 through June 30, 2024 — during a meeting held online via Zoom.
Following the meeting, board President Christine Rantz said the terms of the contract are the same as Keegan’s current contract, which expires June 30.
Under the terms of the contract, Rantz said Keegan will continue to receive a 3% annual raise, assuming she meets performance criteria.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink confirmed following the meeting that Keegan’s current salary is $151,893.
She was hired by the district June 1, 2010, with a pay rate of $115,000.
“We feel fortunate that (Keegan) spent some years putting her processes into place,” Rantz said. “As she grew the team, the leadership team, that became more important to us… It is a rare occasion now, in the whole of education in the valley, that superintendents are staying the length of time she has.”
Rantz said the board is “very excited” that Keegan has agreed to another contract.
“Dr. Keegan has been a real blessing to our school,” Rantz said. “She has created stability, great processes. She has put our school on the right path.”
Keegan thanked the board for the approval of the new contract.
“I appreciate and value the work I have done with this board of directors,” she said, adding that she also values working with the district’s faculty and staff.
“I look forward to the next several years of being together,” Keegan said.
In other business, the board approved the administration to work with PFM Financial Advisors and Eckert, Seamans, Cherin and Mellot LLP as bond council to secure two separate borrowings, totaling $9.995 million.
Fink read a statement explaining the borrowing.
As part of the $9.995 million, he explained that $6.54 million is part of a $30 million borrowing plan outlined in 2019.
In 2022, he said the district intends to also borrow $8.325 million as part of the process.
“This (2022 borrowing) will be the final amount borrowed and will bring the complete total to the $30 million target,” Fink said. “We have also managed our cash flow for the projects to ensure we are not borrowing money until it is needed. Therefore, we have been able to push back the borrowing dates. This decreases the amount of time we are paying interest on the funds while still taking advantage of historically low rates.”
He said those funds will be placed in the district’s construction fund.
The board in January approved $14.1 million in contracts for the renovation of the high school’s athletic facility, and construction of a 18,495-square-foot wellness facility at the complex. The board in August 2019 approved moving forward with an estimated $10 million renovation project at Baugher Elementary School, which is still pending.
Potential upgrades to the middle and high school’s HVAC systems have also been discussed.
In addition to moving forward with the $6.54 million borrowing, Fink explained that the second borrowing of $3.455 million will refinance a prior borrowing to take advantage of the current low interest rates.
“It is projected to save the district approximately $100,000 in interest with a minimum net savings target of $67,300,” Fink explained.
New conceptual drawings of the stadium project were unveiled during the meeting.
Keegan said work on the project is starting to occur. She noted that keystones which had been in previous district school buildings will be incorporated into an area in front of the facility’s ticket booth entrance.
According to Keegan, those keystones had been stored under the bleachers which are to be demolished as part of the renovation project.
In preparing for the renovation work, Keegan said a hand drawing of the property’s original layout was discovered.
“It really has been a journey,” Keegan said. “It has been fun to find different things as we go through this.”
Following the meeting, Rantz lauded Keegan’s guidance through preparing for the renovation and building project.
“We’ve had several opportunities to do these renovations,” Rantz said. “We’ve gone through the steps, but we stopped right before the line. (Keegan) stayed with it, she worked with us. She worked with the necessary people to make this work.
“To finally bring this to fruition, it’s so needed,” Rantz continued. “It’s been long overdue…. I’m really proud that we’re doing it.”
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring: Chad Lytle, assistant baseball coach, $2,150; Stephen Aguirre, spring high school drama director, $5,778; Brandyn Aguirre, high school drama instrumental director, $1,036; Jami Peterman, custodian, $11.25 per hour; Jeffrey Solomon, ISS aide, $11 per hour; and Charles Mingle Jr., custodian, $11 per hour.
• The following resignations: Shanna Martz, middle school super substitute; Jennifer Waltman, fourth grade teacher at Buagher elementary, effective April 16.
Aavah Strobel, a fourth-grade student at Baugher Elementary School, was named March Citizen of the Month.
Also recognized during the meeting were: Rebecca Gehrer, Rotary Student of the Month; and Tyler Force, Outstanding Senior.
Pascale Masters, special education paraprofessional, was named the Panther Pride Award winner for March.
