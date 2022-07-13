Music collective to present Summer Music Fest

WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective is set to present its annual free Summer Music Festival Saturday, July 23, at Williamsport’s Brandon Park Band Shell. The day’s festivities will begin at 1 p.m. with free music performances all day, as well as food vendors, raffles and more.
Music will run throughout the day and feature a variety of performances including the annual Collective Summer Music Showcase, in which younger collective students are featured performing songs of their choosing in full-band arrangements, as well as performances from the school’s Community Performance Groups.
The collective will be running a raffle throughout the day for a new electric guitar donated by K&S Music South Williamsport, which will be given away before the closing of the event. Food vendors including Leonard’s Backyard Bistro, The Mad Griller, and Faddies Ice Cream and Pizza will be on site.
The primary entertainment throughout the afternoon will be the school’s Summer Music Showcase, presented by UMC students in full-band configurations. Showcases feature the school’s younger and beginner students. The Uptown Music Collective holds frequent showcases and offers many performance opportunities to its current students as part of its curriculum.
“Our student showcases are always an exciting time for the Collective,” said Jared Mondell, UMC assistant executive director. “It’s a chance for everyone to check out the up-and-coming talent at the Collective. The Summer Showcase is especially exciting because of its part in our annual Summer Music Fest, the whole thing makes for a great family day in the park!”
For more information, contact the Uptown Music Collective at 570-329-0888, or visit www.uptownmusic.org.
