Brewery, speedway partner

MILLHALL — The Clinton County Speedway has partnered with local brewer Lee Powers and his Floating Feathers Brewing Company of Mill Hall to produce its own beer.

“Working with Lee and his staff, we came up with the idea of a special beer for our largest race of the season,” said Jason McCahan, speedway promoter. “On Saturday, Aug. 12, we host the 410 Sprint Cars for the Phil Walter Classic, paying $6,300 to win and now we have a beer for our biggest race of the season.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.