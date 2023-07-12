Brewery, speedway partner

MILLHALL — The Clinton County Speedway has partnered with local brewer Lee Powers and his Floating Feathers Brewing Company of Mill Hall to produce its own beer.
“Working with Lee and his staff, we came up with the idea of a special beer for our largest race of the season,” said Jason McCahan, speedway promoter. “On Saturday, Aug. 12, we host the 410 Sprint Cars for the Phil Walter Classic, paying $6,300 to win and now we have a beer for our biggest race of the season.”
The beer will be a 16-ounce pilsner. The can features a checkered flag backgound with the Clinton County Speedway and Floating Feathers Brewing Company logos as well as a picture of Billy Dietrich’s No. 8 Sprint Car. Dietrich is the defending champion of the Phil Walter Classic.
Fans who pre-order the beer will be able to pick it up at the Floating Feather’s beer truck during the Phil Walter Classic. Cans of the limited edition are being sold as a single can or in a four pack.
“We are very excited at Floating Feathers to provide locally made beers and ciders with local ingredients for our local speedway,” says Lee Powers, “Giving back proceeds of every beer to improve our local track is important to us. Come out and enjoy the fast-paced action of the Phil Walter Classic with a Floating Feathers brewski.”
The Clinton County Speedway is a 1/3-mile oval located in Central Pennsylvania offering weekly short track racing. The Phil Water Classic Race is named in honor of the speedway’s all-time leading feature winner, Phil Walter.
