LEWISBURG — A recent meeting of the bipartisian Congressional Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Reform Caucus sought a stronger working relationship between the legislators, the BOP and unionized employees.
The caucus, chaired by Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12), currently has a total of 26 members and meets as needed. It was formed near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic “an effort to increase accountability and transparency within the BOP” as well as improve conditions for correctional officers, inmates and the surounding communities.
Communication from Keller’s office indicated the next step toward reforming the BOP was legislation to improve agency operations, including a measure to restrict inmate movement and make the BOP director a position confirmed by the US Senate.
The work of the caucus is continuing amid a backdrop of controversy over impending COVID-19 vaccine mandates for unionized employees.
Locally, Andy Kline, president of the Council of Prison Locals 38, Local 148, said the United States Penitentiary Lewisburg (USP) is testing inmates but called for management to implement an improved level of verification. Jobs would be in jeopardy, Kline has said, if the mandate was not obeyed.
Kline was skeptical both that a vaccination mandate could stop the spread of coronavirus and that inmates were contracting the virus through unvaccinated staff.
The BOP Coronavirus dashboard had no confirmed active COVID-19 cases among USP Lewisburg officers or inmates as of Monday, Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.