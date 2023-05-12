LEWISBURG — Two separate projects, totaling $735,000, were approved Thursday by the Lewisburg Area School District school board.
The board awarded a high school greenhouse construction contract to Martin’s Construction LLC for $190,150, and a $61,695 electrical contract to B.A. Meixel.
The board also approved a proposal from Playworld for Kelly Elementary School’s playground equipment, with an estimated cost of $485,000.
“The new playground will have a corkeen surface which is a cork and polymer material placed under the equipment to ease injuries from falls,” Dr. John Fairchild, director of Administrative Services, said. “The playground equipment is designed for children ages 5 to 12.”
Board member Cory Heath voted against the bid.
“We did something great tonight with getting a playground for our kids to play on,” said board member Kristen Kraus.
The board approved a $24,836 quote from Resilite to purchase and install new mats for the middle school mat room.
There was much discussion about which company the district will contract for busing for the upcoming school year. The district currently uses Rohrer busing.
Fairchild informed the board that there were three bids from three companies; with two companies meeting the district requirements. Those companies were Rohrer and Adam busing.
The board decided it needs more time to decide which of the two companies will best fit the district’s needs.
District Food Service Director Michael Jones presented an annual report to the board.
Jones said the district is $55,589 in the good for this school year on its food service budget. That amount will be rolled over into next year’s budget.
Jones also said inflation continues to drive up costs. Next year, a price increase of 35-cents per meal will be added. He also said proposed federal changes to nutritional requirements will require a complete overhaul of the district food program.
Four teachers presented on the ninth-grade girls GOLD Event (Growth, Opportunities, Leadership, Development). Teachers Hillary Cree, Claire Gault, Kaytlyn Byers and Lauren Peck updated the administration on the event.
The event sprouted from a March 2023 CDC report that stated: Three in five high school girls felt persistently sad for two or more weeks at a time so much so that they stopped regular activities; one in three girls have thought about attempting suicide; one in five teen girls have experienced sexual violence in the past year; and one in 10 teenaged girls have been forced to have sex.
The group of teachers wanted to beat those statistics by having those ninth graders who identified as females hold small and large group sessions bringing to light the issues the girls face and give them measures wherewith to cope with those issues.
Students were empowered, at the same time building self-esteem and confidence, given mechanisms on how to cope with stress and anxiety, and encouraged to seek help when issues do arise.
The teachers were backed up with support from Susquehanna Valley Mediation, Transitions of PA, Bucknell students and staff, school board members and Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez.
Forty-three students attended the event with some comments stating it was “the best night of their life.”
