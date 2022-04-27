Autism Awareness Month: Parenting a child on the Autism spectrum

If you ask most parents or loved ones who have a child or family member in their care with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), one of the biggest frustrations they experience is a lack of understanding and awareness of all this diagnosis entails.
Rich and Krysten Fetteroff are parents of a son, Gavin, who has been diagnosed with an ASD. They often feel frustrated by the lack of research and awareness of what an ASD really means in the daily lives of the individuals and their families who provide care for them.
“All the marketing is great, but what does it mean and what is it doing to help know more about Autism and where is the research for this?” Rich said. “I feel like my son is a guinea pig, there are no real qualitative answers, just intake of questions at each doctor’s appointment, but nothing that is doing much to explain to us more about his diagnosis and real ways to help him.
“As first time parents you are already pressured to do your best for your child with no previous experience, when you add a diagnosis of something like an ASD that is amplified many times,” he continued. “When you are doing that without a real reference point is not only frustrating, it is unacceptable and more research and explanations of what is know is crucial.”
Krysten and her husband decided it would be best for her to be a stay at home mother. To provide what a child with and ASD needs, requires almost constant hands on care, trips for treatments and therapies for speech, communication, sensory therapies and more.
This puts financial strain on the family relying on one income. Rich expresses his constant anxiety for his son and his family.
“I don’t think we need to focus on a cure as much as we need to focus on how people understand it,” Rich said, of Autism.
“Some doctors do not believe in Sensory Processing Disorder, which is something Gavin has in addition to his ASD diagnosis, so an appointment is mostly us being asked questions, answering them and getting no real kind of feedback or explanation of what they suggest to help him,” Krysten said.
She shares her love for her son and the emotional strain of not understanding how to help him when he is having a meltdown, because there is no real explanation given for what is going on and how helpless that feels as a mother.
“We were fortunate to get Gavin some treatment starting at 10 months, because he was not reaching physical milestones,” she said. “We have done our own research into some of the treatments and there are some we do not agree with such as ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis), which is one of the most broadly used treatments. Most people that use ABA refer to it as the best evidenced-based treatment for ASDs, but one of the reasons it is evidenced based is because they have researched it. What about other treatments that are not as regimented in their approach and allow the child to be who they are instead of forming a desired, robotic response that is easier to manage for those treating the child?”
Rich and Krysten plea for better understanding, awareness and research into knowing more about how to best help individuals with ASD.
Rich Fetteroff fears his son might one day be wrongly treated due to an inadequate understanding, which may place his son in a traumatic or tragic position.
