LEWISBURG — June is just around the corner, and outdoor activities are blossoming throughout the region.
The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) will hold a Summer Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, along South Third and South Fourth streets.
With Hufnagle Park currently under construction, LDP Executive Director Ellen Ruby said the fair will be held in the streets, instead of the park as usual.
“This exciting event promises to be a delightful celebration of local artisans, craftspeople, and the vibrant community of Lewisburg,” Ruby said.
Vendors will have hand-crafted products, including jewelry, ceramics, paintings, textiles, woodworking, and much more.
“We have over 120 vendors, including food trucks, craft vendors and children’s activities. There will be music all day,” added Ruby.
She’s also encouraging those who attend the fair to patronize businesses along Market Street.
Entertainment will also be featured at the fair.
“Children’s activities include Ryan the Bugman, who will have his bugs on display and be on stage twice during the day to talk about them,” Ruby said. “Air Weaver Balloons will be handing out fun balloon creations. Ashburn’s Animals will be there and face painting will be available.”
Returning LDP event vendors will include Pappy’s Kettle Corn, Miss Cupcake, Cookin’ from the Hart, Wagging Tail Coffee Company and so many more.”
“We always hold this event the same weekend as Bucknell’s Alumni Reunion weekend,” Ruby noted. “We love hosting visitors and locals at our events.
“Proceeds go towards the many programs and promotions organized by the LDP, including arts programming at the Piers Art Park, Santa at the Campus Theatre, Market Street Mask-A-Rade Halloween celebration and so much more.”
For more information about the Summer Craft Fair, including vendor inquiries and event updates, visit www.lewisburgpa.com or contact the LDP at 570-523-1743.
