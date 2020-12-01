MILTON — Christine Rantz was elected to a second-consecutive year serving as president of the Milton Area School District school board during a meeting held Tuesday via Zoom. Kevin Fry will continue serving as the board’s vice president.
Rantz has served on the board for 17 years. In addition to serving as president during 2020, she previously served in the position for three years.
Fry has served on the board for 23 years.
Responding to a question posed to the board by a member of the public, Director of Student Services Catherine Girton said the district immediately announces to the public after it receives notification that a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
“We do not sit on the information,” Girton said.
Prior to the board meeting, Keegan issued a press release which said the district was notified that two high school students tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 27.
“Working in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Health we identified no students or staff who were around the affected individuals,” Keegan said “This is due to the building closures at the high school and the Thanksgiving break, which mitigated the impact of those needing to quarantine.”
In addition, Keegan said the district was also notified Tuesday that an employee who worked at Baugher and White Deer elementary schools also tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 27.
“Individuals identified as having been in close contact with this staff member have been notified by the school district,” she said. “These individuals are currently in quarantine. Our instructional schedule remains the same.”
In-person instruction in all buildings in the district resumed on Tuesday, following the Thanksgiving break.
The district announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, that middle and high school students would be switching to virtual instruction through the end of November due to one high school employee and one middle school student testing positive for COVID-19.
The board approved contracting Southern Bleachers to generate shop drawings for the design and manufacturing of bleachers for the high school stadium, at a cost not to exceed $25,000. The district is in the early stages of a $12 million project to renovate the high school track and football field, and to add a physical wellness facility onto the rear of the school.
In other business, the board approved:
• Greg Wilt, eighth-grade boys basketball coach, $4,130.
• Hiring Shanna Mart, full-time middle school substitute teacher, $212.11 per diem.
• The following 2021 committee session and board meeting dates, with each meeting to be held at 6 p.m., except where noted: Jan. 12 and 19, Feb. 9 and 16, March 9 and 16, April 13 and 20, May 11 and 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and 21, Oct. 12 and 19, Nov. 9 and 16, and 7 p.m. Dec. 7.
Lukas Ruch, a fourth-grade student at Baugher Elementary School, was named December Citizen of the Month.
Also recognized during the meeting were: Aven Ayala, Rotary Student of the Month; and Riley Lewis, Outstanding Senior.
C. Jake Derk, a maintenance employee, was named the Panther Pride Award winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.