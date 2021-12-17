SUNBURY — Collection points were set up in and around Sunbury within days of news that a powerful tornado struck the area of Mayfield, Ky.
Items such as non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, toiletries, clothing and other items would be accepted through noon Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Lower Augusta Fire Company, Country Turf and Trail, Cole’s Hardware in Sunbury, Sunbury Motors Company Kia in Selinsgrove.
Supplies would also be accepted through 4 this afternoon at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), Lawton Lane, Milton.
Justin Boyer, Country Turf and Trail assistant manager, said the Lower Augusta Fire Company initiated the effort to collect relief supplies for the devastated area. Numerous boxes lined the front entrance of the turf equipment dealer off Route 147 south of Sunbury.
Boyer spoke shortly before the death toll from the storms which hit Kentucky and several other states officially hit 75. As he spoke, items were being sorted for distribution on arrival. Boyer noted the idea of helping storm victims started with the fire company and grew from there.
“This is only a fraction,” Boyer said amidst boxes of donations and a partly-filled trailer. “There are other storage places where they are holding it. We are bringing it all here.”
Boyer said they would not accept donations on Sunday. That would be a day to continue sorting the enormous quantity of material for “people who need it.”
The ride of more than 800 miles would begin Monday morning, Boyer added. It was estimated that the trip would take about 13 hours each way.
It was unclear as to how many cargo trailers would be needed. Boyer said as of Thursday, at least nine were to be taken. An 18-wheeler was on standby if the rate of donations continue at such a generous pace.
Boyer said connections to distribute the local area’s contributions have already been made in the Mayfield area.
Mayfield, about the population of Sunbury, was among communities hit hardest by tornadoes a week ago. They have been classified as EF-3 or stronger by the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.