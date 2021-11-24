District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man was charged with DUI and related counts after troopers stopped a vehicle he was driving for speeding.
The stop occurred at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 2 along Route 45 at Hoover Road, Limestone Township, Union County. Joseph Clifford Stahl, 62, of Mifflinburg, was charged with misdemeanor DUI and summary counts of improper right turn, exceed maximum speed limit established by 15 mph, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and careless driving. Troopers said Stahl’s vehicle was clocked at 70 in a 55 mph zone. During the stop, Stahl allegedly showed signs of impairment and empty beer cans were observed in the passenger floor area.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
DUI
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A Beavertown woman has been charged with misdemeanor DUI after she was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle.
Brenda Irene Bernstein, 70, was charged with DUI and careless driving, a summary charge, after she allegedly showed signs of impairment when police responded. She allegedly refused chemical testing.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A White Deer man was cited with DUI and related counts after police responded to a vehicle partially in a ditch.
Kenneth A. Heimbach Jr., 42, was charged with misdemeanor DUI (two counts), and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, reckless driving, careless driving, driving at safe speed and failure to keep right. Troopers responded and said Heimbach showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood alcohol content to be .089%.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Theft by unlawful taking
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Maryland man has been charged after he allegedly took the truck of a Union County man.
Troopers said the incident was reported at around 5 p.m. July 17 along Pine Cone Drive, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Jonathan David Hachey, 28, of Glen Burnie, Md., was staying with a Union County man and allegedly took a Dodge Ram truck without permission. Hachey and the vehicle were allegedly discovered in Lower Swatara Township.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Theft by unlawful taking
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg woman has been cited after she allegedly stole a pumpkin and damaged two others after an argument with her ex-boyfriend.
The allegations stem from an incident around 12:50 a.m. Nov. 7 along High Street, White Deer Township, Union County. Stephanie Lynn Chrismer, 34, was charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and a summary count of criminal mischief.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment Jan. 24, in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• James W. Thomas, 21, of Buffalo, N.Y., had misdemeanor counts of DUI (three) and possession of a small amount of marijuana and summary counts of careless driving and disregard traffic lane held for court.
• Clifford Wilson Titus, 41, of Nescopek, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two) and summary counts of harassment, careless driving and reckless driving.
• Ajear Naki Anthony Miller-Carter, 21, of Harrisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of firearm prohibited and receiving stolen property.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• David H. Baker, 52, of Mifflinburg, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of failure to keep right and careless driving were also waived.
• Austin Foye, 21, of Sunbury, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations careless driving and disregard traffic lane were also waived.
• A felony count of criminal attempt theft by unlawfultaking moveable property and a misdemeanor resist arrest count filed against Gonzalo Martinez, 45, no address given, were withdrawn.
• Rosaria P. Schmader, date of birth not given, of Greece, N.Y., waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3 and DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Gerald Roche, 58, of Girardville, three months to two years in state prison, $100 fine plus costs for flight to avoid apprehension.
• Sheldon Derk, 57, of Shamokin, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• David Tweed, 43, of Kulpmont, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $821.78 restitution to Walmart Supercenter in Coal Township for retail theft.
• Ciara Sanchez, 21, of Mount Carmel, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• John Muldor, 29, of Coal Township, $100 fine plus plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana; $100 fine plus costs, $794.36 restitution to Stacy Kays for harassment.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Age compliance checks
Troopers from the bureau conducted age compliance checks between 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in Union and Snyder counties.
Of the seven checks conducted, five establishments were allegedly found in noncompliance. Of those found in compliance, the bureau noted no alcoholic beverages were sold to an underage individual at Jackass Brewery, Lewisburg; and West Markets, Selinsgrove.
Union County Divorce granted
• Bryce P. Noone, Rebecca M. Noone, 7 years
Marriage license
• Mark Leaman Eversole, 29, Lewisburg; Julie Makayla Hollenbach, 25, Lewisburg
Deed transfers
• Joseph H. Delauter II, Christine A. Delauter to Joseph H. Delauter II, Christine A. Delauter, property in Buffalo Townsip, $1.
• Timothy S. Karr, Kristen Y. Karr to Tajsc Re LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Robert G. Scott, Linda K. Scott, Tim A. Scott Donna D. Scott to Tim A. Scott, Donna D. Scott, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Joseph J. Dewalle, Milissa A. Bresnehan to Danielle D. Brown, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Harold D. Wagner estate, Rita Cormell executor to Mary C. Heuges, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Earl N. Steese, Donna J. Steese to Earl N. Steese, Donna J. Steese, Chad N. Steese trustee, Tanya M. Steese trustee, Steese irrevocable residential and income asset protector trust, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Erwin M. Zimmerman, Eva L. Zimmerman to Limestone Township, property in Limestone Township stormwater management facility main, cash consideration not given.
• Christ Lutheran Church of Lewisburg, Pa., Boy Scouts of America Post 2509 to Daniel Socola, Michele L. Socola, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Timothy D. Connolly, Ruth P. Connolly to Ruth P. Connolly trustee, Timothy D. Connolly trustee, Timothy D and Ruth P. Connolly primary residence protection trust, Timothy D. Connolly primary residence protection trust, Ruth P. Connolly primary residence protection trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• R. Joseph Barraclough to Toni J. Broyan, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Ryan D. Lecky to Jill Ann Franklin, Scott Andrew Lotz, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Daryl L. Beiler, Gina L. Beiler to Luke W. Hoover, Ada Mae Hoover, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Glenn Martin, Darlene Martin to Donald Beaver, Joyce Beaver, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Phillip K. Frederick Jr., Kathryn E. Frederick to Gregory L. Dorman, Roberta J. Dorman, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Bonnie Jean Mattern to Melissa Marie Ermert, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Daniel A. Miles, Meritza O. Miles to Ritz Fin LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $178,200.
• Allen C. Geist, Jason A. Geist trustee to Allen C. Geist, Geist irrevocable residential and income asset protection, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.