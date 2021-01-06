EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Union County’s scheduled Election Board meeting was canceled Tuesday.
Commissioner Jeff Reber, also the Election Board chair, said it was canceled by Greg Katherman, director of elections and voter registration. Reber said Katherman had no updates of voting or election issues to report. Upcoming municipal elections would be discussed at the February meeting.
However, online attendee Teri MacBride was “surprised and disappointed” by the cancelation.
“I just think there is so much attention and focus on election management across the nation right now,” she told the chair. “Sometimes these meetings can be both an opportunity to reassure citizens about election integrity.”
MacBride, former president of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, cited widespread concerns over elections and future voting. Canceling the meeting was a “missed opportunity” for the board to communicate with citizens.
In board action, commissioners approved reappointment of Gale Reish to the Union County Housing Authority for a five-year term through the end of 2025.
Commissioners also approved burial expenses for the late Richard Steese, deceased serviceman, and for the late Frances Halvorsen, Freida Swanger and Betty Loudenslager, spouses of deceased servicemen.
