MIFFLINBURG — DIG Furniture Bank has launched a community campaign to raise funds for an agency moving truck to effectively meet the high demand of furniture needs for families across Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties.
The campaign was initiated with the help of $2,500 seed funding provided by the Community Giving Foundation: Sunbury.
The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, headquartered in downtown Mifflinburg, is now turning to the community to raise the remaining funds to reach its $15,000 goal to purchase and maintain a moving truck to continue operations into winter months.
“Without a doubt, the biggest need for DIG currently is an enclosed moving truck,” said the organization’s founder, Emily Gorski. “We have been blown away by the amount of beautiful donations we’ve received from our community for local families in need. We’ve also witnessed a larger-than-expected need from families living in our Valley. Having access to a moving truck will provide that piece of the puzzle that we’re missing to connect families to these important items quickly and effectively.”
The organization, founded in May 2020, has provided furnishings for more than 130 local families, and currently receives an average of five referrals per week from local nonprofit and human service partner agencies.
DIG is 100% volunteer-operated and has relied on community volunteers with pickup trucks to deliver household items to local families in need. With the organization’s move to downtown Mifflinburg in April, it introduced the new opportunity to offer pickup services for clients with access to a truck. However, the majority of referred clients still rely on delivery service.
DIG is accepting donations through an online giving site available at digfb.org. Checks can be made out to DIG Furniture Bank and mailed to 368 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Local businesses can opt into a long-term marketing opportunity with a gift of $1,000 or more for permanent logo placement on the back of the moving truck.
To learn more about DIG Furniture Bank and how to donate, volunteer, or support the agency, visit www.digfb.org.
For more information on the delivery truck fundraising campaign, contact Gorski at emily@digfb.org DIG is on social media at www.facebook.com/digfurniturebank and www.instagram.com/digfurniturebank.
