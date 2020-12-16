LEWISBURG — Samantha Pearson, Lewisburg Neighborhoods executive director and Elm Street manager, called for the borough on Tuesday night for support in moving a COVID-19 health message further along.
Pearson, whose organization has provided public health messaging since the start of the pandemic, said efforts to date have been helpful. But more local people needed to be informed of doing the right thing and why to do it.
“We need to get across that we can either take charge and change the outcome or we can be like the Dakotas,” Pearson told an online Lewisburg Borough Council meeting. “We have some new materials, we have analyzed a little more of what we need right now.”
Pearson said some people are interested in reducing the spread of COVID-19 infection but are not clear on what to do. Others, who Pearson said may not be paying attention, may be swayed positively by “trusted local messengers.” A recruitment effort was suggested for recognizable figures who can carry a message.
“Our plan is to work more people and more organizations (to) help with repetition of clear, simple messages,” Pearson said. “(We are) working on enlisting community leaders of all kinds, clergy, former elected officials, police and fire.”
Individuals who were already on board with a mitigation health message were also encouraged to talk to people they know a little who they may be able to sway.
Pearson said the “More Messengers, Better Messaging” pages of the Lewisburg Neighborhoods website would offer more information (www.lewisburgneighborhoods.org).
“I don’t think any of it is rocket science,” Pearson added. “We know what we want to convey. It is, unfortunately, a long list of things. We’re sort of in a rut of who we are reaching.”
A “persuasion guide” was also in the works.
Pearson said the guide would contain helpful resources for people and reminders to use facial coverings, observe social distance and isolation in case of exposure or showing of any symptoms. Avoidance of indoor gatherings was also stressed.
“This a precursor,” Pearson told the council. “We are going have to deal with getting more testing, as more testing rolls out, and vaccination. As for vaccination, we are going to have to address disinformation and misinformation about that which we know is rampant all over the country and definitely in our community.”
Pearson hoped council would be able to help out as the need to clear up things was apparent.
Elsewhere, council member Jordi Comas was appointed to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission. George Botelho was appointed alternate.
A $7,500 request to cover additional permitting for the Mixed Use Path/Nature Play/Flood Plain Restoration Project was approved. HRG Engineering submitted the request for the project along Limestone Run.
However, Borough Manager Bill Lowthert noted that PennDOT funding delays because of COVID-19 have pushed the Limestone Run area project back. It may be put out for bid late in the spring, with construction not expected until July and completion not expected until late spring of 2022.
“There does not seem to be a danger that the project will not happen, because the funding of the project uses federal funding,” Lowthert said. “But the state needs to expend that million dollars first and then get reimbursed by the federal government for it.”
Lowthert hoped the project could get back on track relatively soon.
He noted that the governor’s office announced Tuesday that borough was awarded a $300,000 COVID-19 related Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for a Hufnagle Park rest room project.
