LEWISBURG — Motorists are advised that a bridge maintenance project is scheduled Thursday, July 13, on the Route 45 Lewisburg River Bridge in Union and Northumberland counties.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will be removing light poles between Water Street in Lewisburg and Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
