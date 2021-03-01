HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) on Monday confirmed there were 1,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,945 new cases reported Sunday, Feb. 28, for a two-day total of 3,573 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 933,270 since March.
There are 1,720 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 374 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,000 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, DOH noted. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 19-25 stood at 6.3%.
There were 26 new deaths reported over the last two days for a total of 24,026 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6:
- 336,870 first doses will have been allocated this week.
- 189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.
To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,426,963 doses total through Feb. 28:
- First doses, 78 percent (1,687,711 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)
- Second doses, 48 percent (739,252 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)
Confirmed cases by county:
- Northumberland County, 6,886 (324 deaths)
- Lycoming County, 7,986 (246 deaths)
- Union County, 4,036 (81 deaths)
- Columbia County, 4,179 (123 deaths)
- Snyder County, 2,376 (80 deaths)
- Montour County, 1,637 (60 deaths)
