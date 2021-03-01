Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.