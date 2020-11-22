HERSHEY — In dominant fashion, the Green Dragons claimed their fourth boys soccer state title Saturday, 6-0, over Deer Lakes in Hershey.
Much as Lewisburg has all season, it dominated its opponent and scored its most lopsided victory in a state title game, adding to the championship legacy (2000, 2015, 2016) for the Green Dragons.
Entering the fall season with plenty of questions, mostly about whether or not there would be a season and what it would look like, one thing that was not in question was how much potential the Dragons had. An undefeated season where Lewisburg was never really challenged puts this team among the best the area has ever seen.
“There was so much uncertainty going into the year and we didn’t even know if this game would exist,” said senior Ben Liscum. “I thought coming into the year we were going to be a solid team and to put it all together it doesn’t get much more perfect than this, and its been a pleasure captaining this team.”
Philip Permyashkin scored the game winner in the first half, assisted by Anthony Bhangdia. But that wasn’t it. Jack Dieffender scored, assisted by Ben Liscum, then Liscum scored on a Dieffenderfer assist as the Dragons took a 3-0 lead into the half.
James Koconis scored on a Nick Passaniti assist, then Liscum and Koconis rounded out the scoring with unassisted second-half goals.
Tony Burns had a clean slate in goal for the Dragons.
For Lewisburg, it was the second state title this fall season to go along with the state title won by the boys cross country team.
