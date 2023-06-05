Ambassador Challenge raises $181K

The Ambassador Challenge was made possible by a committee of community volunteers and staff of Evangelical’s Philanthropy and Donor Relations Department. The 2023 Ambassador Challenge committee, from left, Donna Schuck, Krista Stephens, Stacey Napoli, Eustacia Muir, Kristen Moyer, Chad Evans and Drew Kauffman.

 PROVIDED BY DEANNA HOLLENBACH/EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently held it second Annual Ambassador Challenge, which raised more than $181,000 to support the Evangelical Care Fund.

The Care Fund provides a foundation of financial support for Community Health and Wellness screenings, events, and education; Mobile Health of Evangelical; Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS), the Hospital’s paramedic and EMT response; The Family Place, the Hospital’s obstetrics unit; Hospice of Evangelical, end-of-life care; and more.

