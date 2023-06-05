Ambassador Challenge raises $181K

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently held it second Annual Ambassador Challenge, which raised more than $181,000 to support the Evangelical Care Fund.
The Care Fund provides a foundation of financial support for Community Health and Wellness screenings, events, and education; Mobile Health of Evangelical; Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS), the Hospital’s paramedic and EMT response; The Family Place, the Hospital’s obstetrics unit; Hospice of Evangelical, end-of-life care; and more.
The Ambassador Challenge featured community representatives promoting the hospital’s mission and encouraging charitable giving as ambassadors for the hospital. Michael Briskey, MD, of Selinsgrove; Chad Evans of Paxinos; and Sabra Karr of Lewisburg were the ambassadors for the 2023 campaign.
Collectively, the three ambassadors raised $98,975, with Karr being named Ambassador of the Year for raising more than $44,000.
In addition to monies raised by the ambassadors, an online auction, which was open to anyone with interest, brought in more than $14,000.
