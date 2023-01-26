Stock Market Challenge participants recognized

From left, Mifflinburg Bank and Trust President and CEO Jeffrey Kapsar, students at Mifflinburg Area High School Grace Anderson, Ashley Mook and Bella Morales, who worked under the leadership of teacher, and teacher Cody Botts.

 PROVIDED BY CAROLYN SHIRK

MIFFLINBURG — Brighter Financial Futures and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust recently recognize the top students for their participation in the late fall Stock Market Challenge at Mifflinburg Area High School.

Ashley Mook, Bella Morales and Grace Anderson worked under the leadership of educator Cody Botts.

