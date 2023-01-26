Stock Market Challenge participants recognized

MIFFLINBURG — Brighter Financial Futures and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust recently recognize the top students for their participation in the late fall Stock Market Challenge at Mifflinburg Area High School.
Ashley Mook, Bella Morales and Grace Anderson worked under the leadership of educator Cody Botts.
"Participating in the stock market game was an incredible experience that had real-world value and take-away. I feel more confident, now, in my ability to invest in the future,” said Mook, one of the top students in the contest.
"The stock market game was something I looked forward to doing every morning. The game allowed me to practice concepts and ideas learned throughout Mr. Botts' class," Morales said.
"I really enjoyed the stock market game because of its correlation to real-world success. Being able to invest is key in having a successful future,” added Anderson.
Botts was the teacher mentoring the students through the entire contest.
"Being able to facilitate the stock market game to my students was an incredible experience,” said Botts. “Students, more and more, are looking for ideas and concepts that they can apply to their futures and this definitely helped develop their understanding of the market and different strategies in investing. I am super appreciative of everyone who invested their time and hard-work into ensuring the game runs smoothly as well as all of the sponsors of the game. This game would not be possible without them. I am super proud of all of my students who participated and look forward to playing the game with my future classes."
The program was sponsored by Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.