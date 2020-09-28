TURBOTVILLE — Marc Walter, principal of Warrior Run High School, recently announced that senior Alyssa K. Hoffman, daughter of Kipton and Tamara Hoffman, of Watsontown, has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Alyssa has been presented a Letter of Commendation by Walter on behalf of the Warrior Run School District and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program and honors scholastically talented seniors.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2021 Competition for National Merit Scholarship Awards, Commended Students place among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
Alyssa’s future plans are to attend college (undecided where at this time), major in chemical engineering and pursue a career in a medical research lab.
