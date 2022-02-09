ANNVILLE — More than 130 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes have been named to the Middle Atlantic Conference's (MAC) Fall Academic Honor Roll. The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.
Local students named to the honor roll include:
• Rylee Stahl, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College football team, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Rhyle Strausbaugh, of Montgomery, a graduate of Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College football team, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Ian Paul, of Coal Township, a graduate of Shamokin Area Senior High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College football team, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science.
