Almas receives DAISY Honor for Nursing Excellence

LEWISBURG — LeeAnn Almas, RN, BSN, was presented the DAISY Award on Monday, March 14. The award is presented to a nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.
She was nominated for the award by Jeannie Sommers, whose brother was a patient at Evangelical for several weeks.
In the nomination, Sommers shared, “My brother had never been hospitalized in his life and had no prior medical history. LeeAnn and he connected, and she was so patient with him. She explained medical terms and why he was being asked to do certain things, such as sleep positions. Her patience and caring for him went above and beyond.”
Sommers continued, “My brother was frustrated, scared, and angry and I watched her handle each emotion with nothing but patience and caring. LeeAnn is skilled not only in her clinical abilities, but in her caring and ability to bond with patients and understand how to handle each one as an individual.”
Almas began her work at Evangelical in February 2017 as a RN in Critical Care and has continued her work on the Critical Care Unit, as well as the Intermediate Care Unit.
The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999, in California, by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.
Nurses at Evangelical are nominated by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals. Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.
