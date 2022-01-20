TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District has opened kindergarten registration.
Kindergarten registration begins by completing forms online at the school district website and is finalized by scheduling a face-to-face appointment with the school district on March 12.
A child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, parent/guardian photo ID, and any custody documents must be brought to the meeting. For the 2022-2023 school year, registration is currently open and will close March 5.
To begin the registration process, visit the Warrior Run School District homepage at www.wrsd.org and follow the link under New Student Registration. Contact the elementary school at 570-649-5164 to schedule an appointment for March 12.
All children must turn 5 five before Sept. 1. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask.
