State Police at Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
FREEBURG — A Lewistown man sustained a minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 1:05 p.m. Aug. 24 along East Market Street, east of North South Street, Freeburg, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Mack driven by Joshua L. Lauver, 43, of Sunbury, was traveling south along Route 35 when its mirror struck the mirror of an oncoming northbound Oshkosh Motor Truck driven by Brian L. Fisher, 52, of Lewistown. A piece of mirror struck Fisher’s face, police noted. Both drivers were belted.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted when two vehicles collided at 11:50 a.m. Aug. 18 along Route 11, north of Route 15, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 2002 Dodge Dakota entered the roadway in an attempt to cross southbound lanes and struck a southbound 2013 BMW 328I, troopers noted. The drivers, who were note named, were not injured. The driver of the Dodge will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Criminal mischief
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly drove over mailboxes sometime between Aug. 23-24 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Two Middleburg men, ages 78 and 54, were victimized, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 1:17 p.m. Aug. 23 along Muncy Creek Boulevard, 1.5 miles east of Muncy, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Eddie D. Garcia, 46, of Hughesville, was traveling east when it went through the intersection, after stopping at a stop sign, and struck a northbound 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Susan McConnell, 71, of Hughesville, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Garcia will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:02 a.m. Aug. 21 along I-180 westbound, east of Millers Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by Philip J. Vonada, 32, of South Williamsport, was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2000 Mazda Protege driven by Krista L. Rung, 31, of Jersey Shore, which had slowed due to a crash. The Mazda was pushed into a guide rail. Both drivers and a passenger in the Mazda were belted.
Vonada will be cited with following too closely, and Rung with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, police said.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A South Williamsport woman escaped injury when her vehicle crash at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21 along I-180 west, east of exit 26, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Brooke A. Devito, 28, was traveling west in a 2018 Toyota 4-Runner that struck a guide rail in a slight left curve, police noted. Devito was belted and was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
PFA violation
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Milton man was arrested for violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
The incident was reported between noon Aug. 21 and 3:49 p.m. Aug. 24 along Spring Creek Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 50-year-old Montgomery woman, police noted.
The unnamed man was charged and arraigned before a district judge, police reported.
Harassment
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Jersey Shore man and 22-year-old Muncy woman were arrested following an alleged verbal altercation that turned physical.
The incident was reported at 5:51 p.m. Aug. 22 along Harer Park Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Linden woman was arrested after troopers responded to a physical altercation at 8:53 p.m. Aug. 21 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
A 23-year-old Linden man was listed as the victim.
Harassment
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old Trout Run boy allegedly sent multiple messages indicating he would disseminate sexually explicit images of a 13-year-old Montoursville girl if she did not send him more photos.
An investigation is ongoing, police noted. The alleged incident occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 9:48 a.m. Aug. 21 along Mountain Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Possession
WILLIAMSPORT — A vehicle was stopped and the driver allegedly found in possession of drugs, police reported.
The stop occurred at 12:25 p.m. May 30 along I-180 eastbound, Williamsport, Lycoming County. A 39-year-old Baltimore, Md., man was arrested.
Disturbance
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers arrested a 22-year-old Muncy woman and a 23-year-old Williamsport man while investigating another incident, it was reported.
The two were arrested when an altercation ensued, police noted. A 38-year-old Jersey Shore woman was allegedly victimized.
The incident was reported between 7:28 and 8:04 p.m. Aug. 22 along Harer Park Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers are investigation an allegation regarding $600 of a 58-year-old Williamsport woman’s Social Security check going missing after it was cashed at Walmart.
The victim is typically accompanied by a caretaker, who is a suspect, police noted. The incident was reported Aug. 8 along North Loyalsock Avenue, Montoursville, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident in which a suspect persuaded a 58-year-old Williamsport woman to purchase $100 worth of groceries with her PBT card.
The alleged incident was reported between Aug. 6-8 along River Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — An 86-year-old Muncy woman sent $7,552.70 to claim fraudulent winnings, police reported.
The incident was reported between July 26 and Aug. 20 at Heatherbrooke Estates, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. The woman allegedly sent the funds to claim $2.5 millions in what she thought was winnings. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Postal service packages were allegedly delivered to the wrong address, depriving the purchaser of $80 in merchandise, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:03 p.m. July 27 along Swank Hill Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. Victims included a 45-year-old Muncy man and a 36-year-old Muncy woman.
Theft of motor vehicle
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 2013 Dodge Ram was reported stolen between 11 p.m. Aug. 20 and 8 a.m. Aug. 21 from a garage business along Route 44 south, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
The victim is a 43-year-old Jersey Shore man, police noted.
Theft of vehicle parts
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A pair of catalytic converters valued at $1,000 were stolen from vehicles belonging to Moran Industries, of Watsontown, police reported.
The alleged incident took place between 4 p.m. Aug. 17 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at Moran Industries, Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Theft from building
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of tools, tractor parts and approximately 100 pounds of steel scrap from a building belonging to a 70-year-old Hughesville man between noon June 7 and noon June 22 along Beaver Lake Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Items stolen included 100 pounds of steel scrap valued at $30, a jigsaw valued at $20, pipe threader valued at $85, butcher gambrel valued at $500 and a tractor oil tank valued at $60.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly attempted to use the personal information of a 34-year-old Williamsport man to file for unemployment benefits.
The alleged incident was reported Aug. 20 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Troopers noted the attempt to obtain benefits was unsuccessful.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The “Rapid!$” cash card of a 24-year-old Williamsport man was used to make $433 in unauthorized purchases at Walmart, Goodwill and Sheetz, police reported.
An unauthorized ATM withdrawal was also reported. The incidents occurred between Aug. 16 and 3 p.m. Aug. 20 in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
