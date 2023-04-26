Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Tyasia Braggs, 22, of Shamokin, $250 fine plus costs, $12 restitution to Zolange Otero-Rivera for disorderly conduct.
• Daniel L. Moore, 53, of Northumberland, $25 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Joanne E. Andruscavage, 43, of Mount Carmel, $300 fine plus costs, $20 restitution to Bryan Trent for criminal mischief.
• Corey Beistline, 29, of Herndon, three years probation with restrictive conditions including one year on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $2,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• William Bacas, 57, of Shamokin, five years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Colt Gilligbauer, 29, of Sunbury, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Yaasiyn Brown, 30, of Philadelphia, 12 months probation, 160 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of 12 months probation, 160 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for criminal use of a communication facility.
• Benton Ross, 32, of Sunbury, four to eight years in state prison, 323 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs, $8,793.62 restitution to Brian Cunningham and $76,430.27 restitution to Capital Blue Cross for aggravated assault.
• Keigan Reinard, 19, of Sunbury, one-year probation, no contact with victims, costs of prosecution for terroristic threats.
• Jeremy Gundy, 27, of Coal Township, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old Sunbury man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 2:01 p.m. April 11 along Middle Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2022 Oshkosh Motor Truck cement mixer driven by James Carr, of Sunbury, struck low-hanging wires, causing a utility pole to fall to the ground.
One-vehicle crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 12:07 p.m. April 24 along Route 235, south of Middle Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 1998 Peterbilt driven by Joseph Mack, 38, of Elysburg, went off the roadway and overturned. Mack was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Drug possession
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Samala Wilson, 43, and Neil Davis, 48, both of Millmont, were charged after troopers said they were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia when encountered by a DCNR officer.
The incident occurred at 6:34 p.m. April 20 at a pull-off location along Route 235, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Best Buy reported the theft of a Cannon Powershot, valued at $400.
The theft was reported at 11:26 a.m. April 1 at 110 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Two unnamed people from Selinsgrove — a 51-year-old man and 49-year-old woman — reported the theft of $6,000 from a safe.
The incident was reported at 3:53 p.m. April 2 along Peachwood Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Lexi Kerstetter, 24, of Selinsgrove, was charged after troopers said she left Walmart without paying for $40 worth of merchandise.
The incident occurred between April 11 and April 13 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Vehicle vs. deer
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Levi Walker, 23, of South Williamsport, escaped injury when troopers said a 2022 Kia Forte he was driving struck a deer, which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 4:37 a.m. April 8 along Interstate 180, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Bart Howard, 58, of Montoursville, reported being scammed out of $1,200 in Apple gift cards.
The incident was reported at 5:22 p.m. Marcy 31 at 2875 Pine Ridge Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Amanda Ranck, 42, of Williamsport, reported the alleged theft of a mini Yorki named Ella, by a family member.
The value of the dog was returned after troopers reported speaking to the family member.
The incident occurred at 8:08 a.m. April 6 at 771 Palmer Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
