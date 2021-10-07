MIFFLINBURG — Three doctors and a mediator held a Zoom meeting Tuesday night to answer questions which have lingered through recent stages of the COVID-19 pandemic among residents of the Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD).
The panel included Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, MASD physician of record, Dr. Chris Darrup, of the Middleburg Family Practice Center and Dr. Ben Keyser. It was noted McGlaughlin and Keyser were with Evangelical Community Hospital. Darrup and Keyser were also parents of district students.
The session viewed by about 60 was moderated by Susan Jordan, Central Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center executive director.
Facial coverings, criticized by some parents, were discussed at length.
Keyser, a vascular surgeon, said he has worn a mask at his place of work and it has not impaired his performance due to lower oxygen levels. He cited a Vanderbilt University and University Hospital (Cleveland) study which tested employees with cloth masks, surgical masks and no masks after walking.
Among the employees tested, including some with health complications, the conclusion was that there was no significant strain on the cardiovascular system nor on oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange when the subjects engaged in light physical activity.
Keyser said a separate study of athletes in more rigorous activity found that surgical masks did not change performance, but an M95 mask resulted in a 5% drop in performance.
He added that masks could harbor bacteria, as the human mouth normally grows bacteria. But masks could be “treated like underwear” and cleaned every day or simply discarded in favor of new.
The risks of headaches among young mask users could be reduced by learning to relax while breathing. Anxiety among children “caused” by mask use could be attributed to the reaction others have to the masked child.
McGlaughlin said children usually “go with the flow” but can be nasty. Yet in the long run, young children were described as pretty resilient.
Darrup added that increased vaccination levels, and facial masking could get rid of the virus locally in a few months. The potential long term psychological or emotional impact of facial covering would be negligible.
Darrup said that natural immunity through exposure to the virus would wane after about 90 days. Vaccination at that time was recommended as antibody levels would get a boost.
The doctors agreed that vaccinations would keep people out of the hospital if they should still contract COVID-19. Some of the issues seen almost a year ago, shortage of hospital space and staff shortages, were cropping up again due to the emergence of recent variants.
MASD Superintendent Dan Lichtel conceded at the opening of the session that vaccination and facial covering policies have been divisive, but learning from experts would help make their importance clearer. However, it was still unclear how long such policies would be in place.
Additional questions would be fielded at the meeting of MASD directors planned for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Visit www.mifflinburg.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.