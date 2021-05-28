MIFFLINBURG — The preliminary hearing for a woman charged with causing the death of her husband in 2018 has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, before District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.
Myrle E. Miller, 76, of Winfield, has been charged with one count of first degree murder. Felonies counts of theft, insurance fraud, perjury and promoting a transaction of stolen property were also filed.
John W. Nichols died April 14, 2018, due to "acute verapamil toxicity," according to papers filed, after blood pressure medication was allegedly administered by Miller. State police alleged Nichols was murdered at the couple's residence along Lamey Drive, Hartley Township.
The arrest followed a grand jury investigation based in Dauphin County. Results were returned May 21 and said there were reasonable grounds to assume various laws had been broken.
The grand jury alleged that on April 12, 2018, Miller picked up a 90-day prescription of verapamil for herself. Findings claim the renewal was only 71 days into her previous prescription. Miller would not pick up another bottle of verapamil until January 2019.
Miller allegedly had online exchanges with men in the months before the Nichols death in which she professed her love to them and sent them money. Papers claimed Miller professed her love via Facebook Messenger for a person named "Alex" a few hours before calling 9-1-1 to report her husband had suffered a heart attack.
The findings alleged the death of Nichols came "after years of fraud and theft perpetuated by Miller, who systematically drained his bank account and had others impersonate him for the purpose of obtaining loans in his name."
After Nichols permitted an investigation into his finances by a Union-Snyder Agency on Aging representative, the grand jury found that Miller allegedly used a Google search for information about divorce lawyers and state marriage laws. They also alleged there were searches of names of prescription medications, including verapamil, in the days before her then-husband's death.
Miller told investigators that Nichols had heart disease and claimed he experienced onset of dementia in 2017. A prescription for donepezil, with one pill per day recommended for treatment of dementia, was filled five days before his death. Investigators allegedly found a shortage of the pills for which Miller had no explanation.
The filing detailed finances and property transactions, not only from when Miller was married to Nichols, but also from previous marriages. Witnesses including adult children described alleged financial irresponsibility. Details of life insurance polices, beneficiaries and when beneficiary names were changed were also included in the report.
Witnesses told the grand jury they personally saw Miller dispense or manage medications for Nichols. An Agency on Aging investigator confirmed Miller placed medication in a plastic cup for Nichols who "just takes them."
Miller also appeared before the grand jury and said she had been married to her current husband for about two years at the time. Her work as a certified nursing assistant included work in nursing homes and as a private-duty nurse.
She testified that a marriage to Ronald Rovenolt Sr. ended in 1986 and that she was acquitted of attempted murder after being accused of poisoning him. His poisoning, Miller said, was due to spraying illegal chemicals she said were in his garage.
Miller described some family discord, financial details, prescription medications and the night Nichols died. Nichols, she said, complained of being short of breath but declined an offer to go to an emergency room due an expected wait for service.
Miller also denied knowing the names of individuals she allegedly communicated with on Facebook Messenger and denied forging checks with her then-husband's name. The grand jury found Miller's testimony "not credible or worthy of belief."
Miller's online love interests, unbeknownst to her, were likely scam artists. Trooper Brian Watkins testified that scam artists often delete their accounts leaving only a time stamp and not the contest of the message.
Miller, represented by James L. Best of Sunbury, was denied bail.
