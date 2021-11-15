CASTANEA — The Clinton Central Model Railroad Club will begin a series of free open house events from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 15 Logan Ave., Castanea.
The club will then hold open house time from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Saturday, Dec. 11, Saturday, Jan. 15 and Saturday, Jan 22. Open house time will also be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The club has over 2300 feet of mainline and branch HO gauge track with model trains operated by digital command control (DCC). Station tours of railroad memorabilia and model railroad displays will be provided throughout the day and evening open houses. Admission and parking is free for all. The club will be opening its doors on the following sch
On November 23, 27 and December , the club will collect toys for WSQV Radio's "Toys For Tots Toy Drive." All donations are distributed through local charities and churches in the Keystone Central School District. There will be a collection box next to the Christmas tree at the model railroad.
Directions are available via an interactive map at www.ccmrr.org/contact.html.
