Holiday boating safety urged

WILLIAMSPORT — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), the Highway Safety Network, the PA DUI Association, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, the Lycoming Regional Police Department, the Lycoming County DUI Task Force and the Lycoming County DUI Advisory Council recently held an event at Susquehanna State Park in Williamsport to promote safe driving and boating during an Independence Day Impaired Driving Mobilization.
The event took place in advance of a national “Operation Dry Water” enforcement weekend. Operation Dry Water is a year-round boating under the influence (BUI) awareness and enforcement campaign. Participants discussed planned roadway and waterway DUI patrols and demonstrated waterway sobriety checks.
Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) C. Hunter Shoemaker spoke at the event.
"It's important that boaters are safe this holiday weekend by having a designated sober operator as alcohol is one of the main causes of boating fatalities in Pennsylvania. WCOs are participating in Operation Dry Water with heightened boating enforcement searching for and deterring boating under the influence," he said. "In Pennsylvania just like driving a motor vehicle, a person operating a boat is over the legal limit if they have a BAC of .08 or higher."
Under Pennsylvania law, boat operators can be arrested for BUI while operating any watercraft if they are incapable of safe operation regardless of any blood alcohol concentration (BAC).
Alcohol use can impair a person’s judgement, balance, vision and reaction time. When people chose to operate a boat while impaired, they are endangering not only themselves, but the many other boaters around them.
According to the United States Coast Guard, alcohol continued to be the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents in 2022, accounting for 88 deaths, or 16 percent of total fatalities.
According to PennDOT data, on the roadways, there were 306 alcohol related crashes resulting in 17 fatalities and 124 drug related crashes resulting in nine fatalities across the state during the Independence Day holiday week last year.
“This holiday season as we each plan to celebrate in our own way, don’t forget to include a safe plan of action if alcohol or other intoxicants are involved," said Shawn Noonan, of the PA DUI Association. "Be sure to expand that plan to include a safe method of transportation. Over the years we have learned that even the slightest bit of alcohol or other substances can impair your ability to drive. Remember if you feel different, you drive different and buzzed driving is drunk driving. Please celebrate safely.”
