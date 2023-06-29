Holiday boating safety urged

Law enforcement and traffic safety professionals gathered at the Susquehanna State Park to remind boaters of the dangers of driving and boating under the influence.

 PROVIDED BY KIM SMITH/PENNDOT

WILLIAMSPORT — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), the Highway Safety Network, the PA DUI Association, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, the Lycoming Regional Police Department, the Lycoming County DUI Task Force and the Lycoming County DUI Advisory Council recently held an event at Susquehanna State Park in Williamsport to promote safe driving and boating during an Independence Day Impaired Driving Mobilization.

The event took place in advance of a national “Operation Dry Water” enforcement weekend. Operation Dry Water is a year-round boating under the influence (BUI) awareness and enforcement campaign. Participants discussed planned roadway and waterway DUI patrols and demonstrated waterway sobriety checks.

