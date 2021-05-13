HARRISBURG — As part of the ongoing public comment period for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study exploring sustainable transportation funding options, a telephone town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
The town hall will provide an opportunity to comment on the statewide PEL study in addition to an active virtual public meeting, accessible online through June 1 at www.penndot.gov/funding.
The public may pre-register for the telephone town hall, but it is not required. There are three ways to join the telephone town hall: Pre-register at https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/XZ3RGB2WJC7V to receive a phone call to join at the start of the meeting; visit www.penndot.gov/funding and click on the registration button to receive a phone call to join at the start of the meeting; or dial in directly to the meeting at 855-756-7520, entry code ext: 73539#.
Those who cannot join the telephone opportunity are encouraged to review and participate in the on-demand virtual public meeting that started on April 29.
The PEL study, in support of the PennDOT Pathways program, is being conducted to identify near- and long-term alternative funding solutions and establish a methodology for their evaluation.
The Transportation Revenue Options Commission (TROC), which was established by Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive order on March 12, received the draft PEL study and will receive the final version when completed.
For more information about the PennDOT Pathways program, visit www.penndot.gov/funding.
