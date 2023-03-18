CD sales to benefit Dominican school

SUNBURY — Throughout her life, Ruth Ortiz has seen the faithfulness of God in her life.
That faithfulness has inspired her to record a CD, which she hopes will also inspire others to see God's faithfulness, and to be faithful to him.
"I went to Nashville in November and recorded my first CD, which I'm now having a CD celebration, or launch party for," said Ortiz, who is 62 and lives near Sunbury.
The launch party will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Higher Hope Church, 1000 Race St., Sunbury.
The CD features 10 songs which Ortiz has sung for many years.
"I've sung these songs for so many years that they are just a part of me," she said.
When visiting churches and other locations to sing, Ortiz has set aside part of the free-will offerings she's received to benefit the Alma Iris Donato School in Haina, Dominican Republican.
A portion of the CD sales will now be set aside to benefit the school.
Ortiz said her late brother, Abe, and sister-in-law, Alma Iris Donato, started the school while serving as missionaries in Dominican Republican.
"The school is in the poor part of the Dominican Republic," Ortiz explained. "There are 120 students that go to that school, all between the ages of 2 through 8."
The school was started after Alma questioned why so many children were walking the streets, instead of being in school. Ortiz explained that while the school system in the Dominican Republic is free, the students are required to wear uniforms and buy their own school supplies, which many students can't afford.
"It's a Christian based school," said Ortiz, of the Donato school.
While the school does not currently have classes for older students, Ortiz said, when the students from the Donato school do attend the public school, teachers are amazed at how educated those students are.
Ortiz was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and came to Teen Challenge in Sunbury for post high school education. Eventually, she became a staff member at the now shuttered organization.
While she has been singing for much of her life, Ortiz never felt secure enough to record a CD until several people recently suggested she do so.
On Nov. 14, she recorded at Daywind studios in Hendersonville Tenn., near Nashville.
"Before getting there, I was a little intimidated," Ortiz said. "However, when I got there they were all so helpful. I started recording at 11 a.m. and finished recording by 3 p.m. After we got started it just flowed."
The CD is titled "He's been faithful," and includes a song of the same title.
"'He's been faithful, it was made for me," said Ortiz. "Do step out and do something like this, I stepped out in faith."
Ortiz admits she can't read music, and knows little about music theory. But she has always loved to sing.
"I'm hoping this CD inspires people to be faithful to God and whatever is in God's hand will come to fruition," said Ortiz.
Currently, the CDs are mostly being sold to people she knows. She's hoping the release party will open the doors to more individuals she can minister too.
"My hope in the future is to produce a Spanish CD or bilingual CD," Ortiz said. "The inspiration of the CD is thankfulness to God, and the people God has put in my life. When I sing, I want it to touch people's hearts."
Ortiz said her favorites from the CD are the title song, and "My Tribute — To God Be The Glory," written by Andre' Crouch.
Ortiz said she couldn't have done this without the help of her church family at New Creation Assembly of God in Sunbury.
"They have been amazing, even without the CD," she said. "Several of them went with, to help me when I went to Nashville to record the CD."
Ortiz says she's also looking at releasing the CD on a digital platform, so it can be download. In addition to being available at the release party, her CD is also available at the Bible Depot in Sunbury.
For more information, or to order a copy, email lenore.donato@gmail.com.
