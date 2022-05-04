SUNBURY — Maryrose McCarthy celebrated her last official public commissioners meeting as chief clerk for Northumberland County with cake and refreshments on Tuesday afternoon.
McCarthy, who has served as chief clerk for six years and has worked for the county for over 33 years in human services roles, will retire on June 3. She will be succeeded by Nathan Savidge, who currently serves as the county elections director.
At the close of the meeting, McCarthy spoke fondly about her time in the position, along with Commissioners Joseph Klebon and Sam Schiccatano.
“It’s been a real pleasure working with all of you people, it really has,” said McCarthy, “and I will miss you, I consider you family.”
She said her background in social work and human services kept her coming back to work for the county.
“You’ve got the best opportunity, especially in human services, to really serve your county residents.”
Schiccatano recalled his initial meeting with McCarthy for the position and said she immediately stood out to him as the right person for the job.
“Maryrose has been more than a chief clerk, she’s been my friend,” said Schiccatano, blinking back tears. He said the county will hold a more official send off for her nearer the date of her retirement.
“It’s all about teamwork, and we’re losing a very integral part of our team with Maryrose,” said Klebon. “So Maryrose, in my short time here I appreciate and thank you for all the help you’ve given me.”
McCarthy said that while she will continue to do volunteer work in the community, she is looking forward to spending more time with her two grandchildren and traveling.
Savidge, who will take over McCarthy’s position when she leaves, said, “I’m excited but humbled. I’m really grateful for the support of the commissioners, obviously, but also the support the other department heads showed.”
“Now I get to go from policy and elections into working with human services too,” he added.
Schiccatano said it is the commissioners’ intention to announce Savidge’s assistant, Lindsay Phillips, as the acting head of elections at the next public meeting.
At the Board of Elections meeting that preceded the commissioners meeting, Savidge announced that congressional redistricting has been completed, with all of Northumberland County to be within Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District, served by U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser.
Some of the 107th and 108th House of Representative Districts have shifted, with parts of the southern half of Northumberland County added to the former, and with the latter, which covers the county’s northern half, shifting towards Montour County.
A rarely used 2008 Ford F-350 utility truck was approved to be donated to the Shamokin Police Department, to be used as a crime scene vehicle.
Schiccatano said the department has been very generous in letting their drug dog be used at the the Northumberland County Jail, and that they had offered to lend the vehicle to any other municipality in the county that would need it.
The commissioners voted to approve proclamations designating the week of May 1-7 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, the week of May 15-21 as Emergency Medical Services Week, and the month of May as Older Americans’ Month.
Schiccatano said a celebration at the Northumberland County Jail will take place later this month to honor the correctional officers working there.
Schiccatano also announced that 10 new correctional officers have been added at the jail since last month’s prison board meeting. The jail had declared a state of emergency in March over staffing shortages.
“We were low and now we’re at a point that we’re getting back to where we should be,” said Schiccatano.
Commissioner Kym Best was not present at the meeting as she was out of the country, according to Schiccatano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.