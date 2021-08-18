MILTON — A partnership forged earlier this year between the Milton Public Library and Bucknell University continues to thrive, as the library collects materials to be included in a book the university will be publishing.
Library Director Kris LaVanish said she was contacted by Kathi Venios, a Bucknell employee who lives in Milton, regarding ways in which the two entities could collaborate.
Through that conversation, the Humanities Center at Bucknell agreed to donate History at Home Summer Reading Bags to the library.
Each bag included items to prompt children to either draw or write about their experiences throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although more than 100 submissions have been received, LaVanish said the library and Bucknell decided to extend the submission deadline beyond the original July 17 deadline. An exact deadline date has not yet been set.
“I want to focus on a complete picture of what residents were experiencing (during the pandemic),” LaVanish said.
She said the library is particularly interested in receiving submissions from teenagers and adults to be included in the book.
Submissions can either be drawings or written words reflective of what individuals have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What that (submission) is will be personal, from person to person,” LaVanish said. “A lot of the younger kids (created) drawings.”
With the submissions received to date, LaVanish has been struck with the raw emotions individuals have been expressing.
“The thing that has struck me is how deeply everyone has felt about the way COVID affected everyday life,” she said. “It has affected everyone on a pretty profound level.”
LaVanish is “thrilled” with the number of submissions received thus far.
“When you try something new like this, you never really know (what the response will be),” she said.
“Bucknell, they are an incredibly supportive partner,” LaVanish continued. “They have been incredibly generous with their time... Kathi Venios, she was the driving force in getting this together.”
Once all submissions are received, LaVanish said Bucknell University students will be scanning the items and publishing one copy of the book, which will be available at the library.
Submissions can either be emailed to director@miltonpalibrary.org or dropped off at the library, 541 Broadway.
Moving forward, LaVanish said the library and Bucknell will be looking at other ways in which they may be able to work together.
In addition to the submissions, LaVanish said the library is planning other fall programs.
Children will have the opportunity to read to trained dogs during a program to be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the library. The first session is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.
