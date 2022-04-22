Foundation names director of Philanthropy

BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation has announced that Christine Orlando will serve in the development role of director of Philanthropy, effective July 1.
Orlando has been with the Foundation since 2009, and has held roles in communication, development and grant making. She most recently served as senior program officer, where she implemented and facilitated the grant making, Youth in Philanthropy, nonprofit leadership series, and scholarship programs.
She received Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Management and Master of Business Administration degrees from Bloomsburg University. She lives in Bloomsburg with her husband, Adam, and two sons, Nico and Isaac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.