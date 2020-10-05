LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will offer a series of outdoor workshops as part of its Museum W.O.W. (Museum WithOut Walls) programming. These outdoor programs get children and families exploring nature and other creative pursuits, while giving children a place to safely learn, imagine and play.
Museum WOW programs include: A Stream Study at the Dale-Engle-Walker House in partnership with the Union County Historical Society and the Union County Conservation District; an introduction to biology with an Owl Pellet Dissection in partnership with the Montour Area Recreation Commission; and a Nature Photography workshop led by a local university professor.
An introductory American Sign Language workshop for families is also being developed for the beginning of November. For the convenience of families, many of these programs have a drop off option available.
Upcoming programs require registration as space is limited. The programs include:
• Stream Study, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
• Owl Pellet Dissection, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the LCM Courtyard, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
• Nature Photography for Kids, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the LCM Courtyard.
• American Sign Language for Families, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the LCM Courtyard.
For more information about the LCM and to register for these events, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.