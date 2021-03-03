WILLIAMSPORT — One local medical system anticipated a mid-month arrival of a newly-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
Tyler Wagner, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Susquehanna spokesman, said a distribution plan for the Johnson and Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine would come from the state. National and state distribution models anticipated a wait of about two weeks before the new vaccine could be integrated into the UPMC distribution plan.
“If you have a chance to get a vaccine, get it, regardless of manufacturer,” Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, noted in a weekend blog post. “They all offer significant health advantages for you and the community and they play an important role in saving lives and minimizing the impact of this virus.”
Snyder added that having multiple COVID-19 vaccines available was a plus. People who may be prohibited from one vaccine due to allergies may be eligible for another.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine, advertised as having 66% effectiveness in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, reduced deaths, the need for hospitalizations and ventilator use in trials. The need for only a single dose and less stringent storage requirements will also be helpful.
“There is currently no evidence that any of the vaccines are preferred to protect specific vulnerable patient populations, like the elderly and those with compromised immune systems,” the post noted. “While initial data is promising, more information is also required to know how well the three vaccines reduce transmission of the virus by making infected individuals less contagious.”
Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccines have been available since late 2020, each require two doses for complete treatment. While their percentages of efffecitveness have been higher than most recently introduced vaccine, Snyder added that protection offered by any of them was critical to “waning the pandemic.”
UPMC noted COVID-19 treatment including monoclonal antibodies were important to reducing the scope of the pandemic. Meantime, infection prevention such as use of facial covering, hand washing and keeping a safe distance should continue to be observed.
Evangelical Community Hospital recently announced a temporary suspension of COVID-19 vaccination registration due to uncertainty of supplies. A wait list was formed for possible distribution should a vaccine supply become available. Call 570-522-4530, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and select “Option 1” or visit www.evanhospital.com for more information.
People eligible for vaccination under Phase 1A, the current state-authorized distribution mode, include long-term care residents, people age 65 and over, health care personnel and people age 16 to 64 with high risk conditions such as cancer, a compromised immune system, pregnancy and others.
Deanna Hollenbach, Evangelical public relations/communications manager, noted the state has currently provided no indication regarding distribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.