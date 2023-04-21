With nine races being in the books for the NASCAR Cup series, this is the perfect time to take a look at how my pre-season predictions are trending.

On Feb. 3, I proclaimed that former dirt-track racing standouts Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell would be battling for the championship. While Larson has been “hot and cold” this season, he’s been more hot than cold recently, winning two of the last three races. Bell has been consistent and notched his first victory of the year on the dirt at Bristol.

