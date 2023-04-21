With nine races being in the books for the NASCAR Cup series, this is the perfect time to take a look at how my pre-season predictions are trending.
On Feb. 3, I proclaimed that former dirt-track racing standouts Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell would be battling for the championship. While Larson has been “hot and cold” this season, he’s been more hot than cold recently, winning two of the last three races. Bell has been consistent and notched his first victory of the year on the dirt at Bristol.
While I expected Kyle Busch to have a better season at Richard Childress Racing than his last several with the Joe Gibbs Racing team, I thought he may get off to a slow start as he learned to work with his new team. While I’m not surprised Busch took the Childress team to victory lane, I am surprised it happened in just the second race of the year. I continue to stand by my prediction that he’ll join Larson and Bell in the final four.
The other driver I also had circled for making the final four — William Byron — may be on track to do so. Although his team has been caught cheating with its car setup several times, he’s notched a series-leading two wins. Should he maintain his momentum, Byron should be a championship contender.
The biggest disappointment this season has been the rebranded Legacy Motor Club team, as Erik Jones and Noah Gragson have floundered. I’m not entirely surprised, although I expected the team would pick up some steam. I’m also not surprised that team co-owner Jimmie Johnson failed to finish the two races he’s started thus far, although those results were incidents beyond his control. But, as I wrote in my predictions “he just can’t walk away from the sport, when his on-track performance suggests he’s way past his prime.”
It will be interesting to see how he runs in his next start, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte in May. He’s won the race four times, with the last coming in 2014. Johnson hasn’t won a points-paying race in the NASCAR Cup — or any other — series since 2017.
My Xfinity predictions aren’t quite as on par as my Cup picks. I expected Cole Custer would dominate in his return to NASCAR’s No. 2 series, but thus far he’s failed to impress.
I’m pleasantly surprised by the season being turned in by rookie Chandler Smith. Should he stay on form, Smith may be a surprise championship contender late in the season.
Corey Heim is my pick to win this season’s NASCAR truck series championship. He got off to a really bad start with his new team — the rebranded TRICON Garage team owned by David Gilliland. However, Heim won last week in Martinsville and is positioning himself to become a regular contender.
While I was surprised by Heim’s early season struggles, I was equally as surprised that Christian Eckes emerged as an early season leader with the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team. In my pre-season predictions, I wrote that Eckes would prove to be a step up for this team but fail to “make an impression.”
Eckes drove the team’s truck to victory in a chaotic finish at Atlanta.
Also claiming the win in a chaotic finish this season was Carson Hocevar, who finally got the monkey off of his back and scored his first-career win at the Texas Motor Speedway.
Speaking of the Texas oval, the best automobile race of the season thus far happened at the track, and it wasn’t a stock car race.
The IndyCar event contested at TMS was by far the most competitive motorsports race of the year, with multiple drivers battling for the win throughout the race. Josef Newgarden claimed his second-straight Texas victory.
While the track had produced some IndyCar “duds” in recent years, the track has returned to the most competitive on the schedule, and one I dream of someday attending an IndyCar race at. I just hope it stays on the schedule as the recent race “duds” have led to a drastic dip in attendance, and questions about its future as an open-wheel racing venue.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
