MIFFLINBURG — A $1,000 scholarship was awarded Monday night in the name of a beloved member of the Mifflinburg community and its fire company.
Jenna Haines, a Mifflinburg Area High School senior, was awarded the first Cleever Scholarship. Essays were submitted by applicants and reviewed by a committee.
The scholarship was named in memory of the late Tod “Cleever” Steese, who had volunteered with Mifflinburg Hose Company and ambulance corps since he was a teen.
Steese, 61, died unexpectedly in December. He also served high school and youth athletics in a variety of capacities and on Mifflinburg Borough Council.
Haines has been earning college credit at Bloomsburg University during her senior year of high school. She confirmed plans to enter the nursing program at Pennsylvania College of Technology later this year.
“Both my grandmas were in the nursing field,” Haines said. “We always have an interest to go into helping (professions). Since I was little I did a lot of baby sitting and my grandparents both fostered. We were around that a lot.”
Bethanie Allen, Steese’s daughter, was among the essay readers. and commented on the award-winner’s essay.
“In it (Haines) she often said what she wanted to do was to help reflect the person that dad was to the community,” Allen said. “The main thing I got was she feels very passionate.”
Allen presented the check at the start of the Mifflinburg Hose Company meeting and noted Haines desired to work in a NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). She hoped Haines would have passion for the work which would outweigh the paycheck earned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.