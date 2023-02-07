Know the signs of heart trouble

Kashif Chaudhry

February is National Heart Health Month and a great time to familiarize yourself with the signs of a heart emergency. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person succumbs to a heart attack every 40 seconds in the United States. Most times, these emergencies happen suddenly. It is vital to take quick action to help someone have the best possible outcome after a cardiovascular incident.

Warning signsNot everyone displays the same symptoms of heart attack, and some symptoms can be more subtle than previously believed. If you or a loved one displays a combination of any of the following indicators, do not hesitate to call 911 or to go to the nearest emergency department immediately.

Kashif Chaudhry, M.D., is an electrophysiologist with UPMC’s Heart and Vascular Institute and sees patients at the UPMC Health Innovation Center, 740 High St., Williamsport.

