WASHINGTON, D.C> — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) joined fellow members of the House Education and Labor Committee — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y. 21) and Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-Wisc. 06) — in introducing the Restoring Academic Freedom on Campus Act, designed to prevent colleges and universities from "stifling the free expression of diverse viewpoints and forcing ideological conformity on campus through use of political litmus tests."
The legislators said the the bill is designed to ensure "institutions of higher education are not compelling faculty, students, or applicants to identify their commitment to any partisan or ideological set of beliefs as part of the hiring, promotion, or student selection process."
“America’s institutions of higher education have long committed to being places that welcome diversity and the freedom of expression. However, we have seen an alarming number of universities throw this commitment to the wayside to advance curated partisan ideologies,” Keller said. “This type of politics first, education second approach creates an eco-chamber in academia that smothers critical thinking and diverse viewpoints. America was founded through fierce debate and ideological differences, and I thank Congresswoman Stefanik and Congressman Grothman for partnering with our team to protect the First Amendment rights of students and faculty on college campuses.”
If approved, the legislators said the bill would prohibit "higher education institutions from compelling an individual to identify commitment to or making a statement of personal belief in support of any ideology or movement that:"
