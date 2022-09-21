WASHINGTON, D.C> — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) joined fellow members of the House Education and Labor Committee — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y. 21) and Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-Wisc. 06) — in introducing the Restoring Academic Freedom on Campus Act, designed to prevent colleges and universities from "stifling the free expression of diverse viewpoints and forcing ideological conformity on campus through use of political litmus tests."

The legislators said the the bill is designed to ensure "institutions of higher education are not compelling faculty, students, or applicants to identify their commitment to any partisan or ideological set of beliefs as part of the hiring, promotion, or student selection process."

