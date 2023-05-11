LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) welcomed a new officer.
At Wednesday’s Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission meeting, BVPD Union President Joshua Dreisbach introduced Officer Cole Wirt.
Wirt is a 2017 graduate of the Milton Area High School, attended Lock Haven University and, for the last four years, has worked for the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
During the meeting, several residents requested a greater police presence to cut down on speeding vehicles.
Ralph and Dori McIzuaine, of West Market Street, requested police step up speeding enforcement on their street.
“This year alone 257 citations have been made in East Buffalo Township, with 29 of those citations targeting speed violators on West Market Street, or about 11% of those citations,” police Chief Paul Yost said.
The McIzuaines also asked Yost if he could park a police car along the highway to help slow traffic down.
Yost said his department is down two cars at the moment, and he’s concerned about the possible liability of having an unmanned vehicle get damaged.
The McIzuaine’s also complained about the speeding of modular homes. Commission member Jordi Comas said he would look into calling the modular home manufacturer to request their vehicles slow down in that area.
Township Resident Tina Prowant also raised concerns of speeding on South 15th Street, and requested monitoring by police in the area near her home where she said “vehicles fly through stop signs.”
She also suggested the police paint lines on the roadway to remind drivers that speed in being enforced.
Comas asked who paints the lines for speed enforcement.
Yost said the department handles that, however sight-distance and related studies must first be conducted.
The use of illicit drugs, notably fentanyl, was brought up by commission member Janice Butler.
Yost said his officers have encountered several instances of fentanyl use, and deaths reported from the drug in his jurisdiction. Each officer carries Narcan and is trained in how to use it.
Narcan, Yost explained, sometimes takes several doses to counteract an overdose.
The commission voted to sell a decommissioned 2017 Dodge Charger cruiser for $9,000.
Yost also reported the department has received its new firearms, at a cost of just over $4,000. Each officer in the department has received a new firearm.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
