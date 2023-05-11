New officer on patrol

From left, newly hired Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department officer Cole Wirt with Police Union President Joshua Dreisbach. Wirt was introduced at Wednesday's police commission meeting.

 JIM DIEHL/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) welcomed a new officer.

At Wednesday’s Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission meeting, BVPD Union President Joshua Dreisbach introduced Officer Cole Wirt.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.