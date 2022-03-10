MILTON — Derek Longan has been named chairperson of the Milton Harvest Festival. Jeff Rearick will serve as treasurer.
The 46th annual Milton Harvest Festival will be held Sept. 9-17. The theme will be "Harvesting Milton's Progress."
The festival committee met recently with representatives from The Milton Merchants Association and The Improved Milton Experience (T.I.M.E.) to discuss the festival.
Parade chairman Ned Germini said he already has two bands under contract for the festival parade. The Princess Pageant Committee has already met and plans to visit the high school to speak with interested girls.
Volunteers are needed to chair and work with the Scarecrow Patch Event. Because of limited help, this patch could be dropped due to a lack of volunteers. Anyone interested in helping with the festival may attend the next meeting, to be held Tuesday, April 12 at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
