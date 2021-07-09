Police continuing search for missing foster child

MILTON — Milton police are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl from her foster home.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer confirmed this week that an investigation is ongoing into the disappearance of Meya McDowell.
Police announced Friday, June 11, that McDowell disappeared Monday, June 7, from a foster home in Milton.
“Her current custodial arrangement is the Northumberland County Pennsylvania Children and Youth Services Department,” police wrote in a release, at the time of her disappearance. “Meya’s brother Manny is also missing from a separate foster home in Sunbury. He has been missing for two weeks, according to Children and Youth, who is also the custodial agency for Manny.”
McDowell left her home with a few bags of clothing, police said.
Police indicated leads have suggested the children may be in the process of relocating to Hinesville, Ga.
She is described as a black female, with brown hair and brown eyes. She weights 180 pounds and is 50-feet, 4-inches tall.
Milton police have been working with other law enforcement entities, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on the case.
Anyone with information on the case should contact the Milton Police Department at 570-742-8757.
