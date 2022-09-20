Fire marshal: Milton fire victims 'doing well'

MILTON — The three victims who were rescued from an Aug. 22 Milton house fire have now all been released from inpatient hospital care, according to a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.
Trooper James Nizinski has identified the victims of the fire — which broke out at around 4 a.m. at 123 Myrtle St. — as Jonathan and Gina Walter, and their 1-year-old son.
According to Nizinski, Jonathan and the 1 year old suffered from smoke inhalation injuries, and were released from hospital care two days after the fire.
"Gina Walter suffered inhalation injuries as well as burns that needed surgery," Nizinski said. "She was released within the last week from the Lehigh Valley Burn Center. All three are... doing well."
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the three family members were trapped inside of the burning home when police and firefighters arrived.
On the morning of the fire, Derr reported that Jonathan was carried outside of the home and administered CPR. He was conscious upon arrival at Evangelical Community Hospital.
The 1-year-old was handed out of a second-story window and rushed to an ambulance for treatment.
With a stream of water surrounding them, a team of firefighters and police officers — both on the porch roof and on ladders extended to the area — attended to the Gina as she was handed through a second-floor window by firefighters working inside.
The bucket from the Milton Fire Department’s aerial truck was eventually used to lower Gina to the ground, where she was treated by medics before being transported to the hospital.
A cause of the fire has not yet been released.
The Milton fire and police departments responded to the scene, along with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, and firefighters from the Warrior Run area, Lewisburg, White Deer Township, Mifflinburg, Turbot Township and Point Township.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
