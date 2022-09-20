Fire marshal: Milton fire victims 'doing well'

Firefighters work to remove Gina Walter from the porch roof of her Myrtle Street, Milton, home, which erupted into flames on Aug. 22. Walter was recently released from the Lehigh Valley Burn Center in Allentown.

 Kevin Mertz The Standard-Journal

MILTON — The three victims who were rescued from an Aug. 22 Milton house fire have now all been released from inpatient hospital care, according to a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.

Trooper James Nizinski has identified the victims of the fire — which broke out at around 4 a.m. at 123 Myrtle St. — as Jonathan and Gina Walter, and their 1-year-old son.

