TURBOTVILLE — Administrators in both the Warrior Run and Milton area school district are reviewing how the district will utilize millions of dollars in in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funds which have been allocated to the districts.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced allocations of the federal funds to schools across Pennsylvania. The money is designed to help schools meet the "unique needs of educating students at this time while keeping school buildings safe when students return to the classroom."
The Warrior Run School District has been allocated $3.5 million, while $4.2 million has been allocated to the Milton Area School District.
Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the district is "reviewing the allowable expenses and prioritizing the needs of the district" in order to determine the most appropriate use of the funds.
"We are reviewing the parameters surrounding the learning loss allocation in order to determine what resources may be covered," Hack said. "Our goal with the COVID-relief funding is to provide resources to address academic, behavioral and social-emotional needs, while making health and safety improvements."
He said t hose items may include: Providing academic support to close achievement gaps caused by the pandemic; summer remediation and enrichment programs; after-school programs; and infrastructure to improve the health and safety of district facilities.
"It is critical that we utilize the money toward one-time or temporary expenses in order to remain fiscally solvent, particularly after the one-time stimulus funds are expended," Hack said.
Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the district is required to commit 40% of the funding to learning loss.
"We remain committed to improving our educational, social and emotional programs because the pandemic has significantly impacted student learning, and how we teach and support our students," Keegan said.
Currently, she said the district offers after-school and Saturday learning labs for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
"Those student who choose to attend the Learning Labs are making commendable learning gains because of this more personalized learning approach," Keegan said. "We are meeting our students at their points of need."
She said the district is in the process of developing "summer supports" for students experiencing learning loss.
Keegan also noted that staff are transitioning their course content into a learning-management system called Canvas.
Through the system, she said students and educators will have access to a course aligned to the district's curriculum.
"This learning environment creates a pathway that is equitable for all students," Keegan said. "Not only will it allow for face-to-face instruction, it will be accessible to our students and their families anytime, anywhere."
Through the system, Keegan said faculty will be able to intervene with students based on individual learning progress. It will also offer online learning designed to support students with more one-on-one time.
"Canvas has the power and potential to naturally close the equity gap among our diverse learners, including regular education, special education and students who receive English Language Learners service," Keegan said.
"Students who are economically disadvantaged and students who are homeless or in foster care will also benefit," she continued. "Once completed, the learning will never have to stop for our children, regardless of any intellectual, social, emotional, behavioral or physical barriers.
